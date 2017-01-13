

CTV Windsor





The owners of Lazares and Co. are offering up a $500 reward to whoever can help identify two suspects, allegedly involved in stealing a mink coat worth $6,000.

The general manager of store, Warren Twigg, claims these are the two individuals allegedly responsible for stealing the coat.

He tells CTV News a man and a woman entered the store in mid-December.

The woman took off her coat and gave it to the man to hold as Twigg helped her try on different coats.

Twiggs claims the store's video footage shows the man taking a coat off a rack and hiding it under the woman's coat before the two left the store.

He is encouraging the public to call him or police to help locate those responsible.