Featured
Lawsuit against Ambassador Bridge company resumes in court
The Ambassador Bridge is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 5:54AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 9:13AM EDT
The case involving a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Ambassador Bridge company has resumed in court.
The plaintiffs are suing the Canadian Transit Company for $16.5-million. They claim boarded-up homes and empty buildings owned by the company have decreased property values in Olde Sandwich town.
An expert witness for the plaintiffs, specializing in property values, began testimony Thursday.
The bridge company will have its own expert witness take the stand on Friday.
Final arguments in the case are scheduled to be heard next Thursday and Friday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.