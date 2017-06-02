

CTV Windsor





The case involving a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Ambassador Bridge company has resumed in court.

The plaintiffs are suing the Canadian Transit Company for $16.5-million. They claim boarded-up homes and empty buildings owned by the company have decreased property values in Olde Sandwich town.

An expert witness for the plaintiffs, specializing in property values, began testimony Thursday.

The bridge company will have its own expert witness take the stand on Friday.

Final arguments in the case are scheduled to be heard next Thursday and Friday.