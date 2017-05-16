Featured
LaSalle teen charged after fatal rollover in Amherstburg
A LaSalle teen has been charged with careless driving after a fatal crash in Amherstburg.
The fiery crash took place on Concession 4 Road North at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Police say there were four occupants in the vehicle. All were males from LaSalle and 16 years old at the time of the collision.
Officers say following a courageous battle, one of the occupants succumbed to his injuries a month later.
Police did not release his identity, but on the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association website, it notes "heartbreaking news" of Nick Dyer's death, along with the 16-year-old's photo.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 17-year-old from LaSalle has been charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.
If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258- 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
