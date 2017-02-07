

CTV Windsor





The LaSalle Police Service is defending its record for sexual assault investigations.

A 20-month investigation by The Globe and Mail suggests LaSalle Police dismissed 59 per cent of sexual assault allegations from 2010 to 2014 as baseless.

That would be 30 out of 51 claims. According to The Globe it’s the second highest rate in Canada.

But LaSalle Police Const. Harbinder Gill tells CTV Windsor the numbers are simply wrong.

“For a study to come out and make these claims, in my opinion is absolutely ludicrous" says Gill.

Gill says they reviewed sexual assault cases from 2010 to 2014, and found 59 cases, not 51 as suggested by The Globe.

“Out of 59 cases reported, 16 of those were deemed to be unfounded,” says Gill. “Furthermore of those cases, 22 were pursued and resulted in charges."

Const. Gill suggests LaSalle Police understand the seriousness of a sexual assault allegation.

He encourages victims to report the incident to police, or victim services and support centres.