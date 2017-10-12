

LaSalle police are asking for help finding a suspect after a convenience store robbery.

Police say the robbery took place around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mac's Convenience store at 2055 Sandwich West Parkway.

A white man, possibly in his mid-20s, 5’ 9”, with a medium build entered the store.

He waited at the checkout counter for the clerk to attend.

Police say once the clerk arrived at the counter he demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied and gave the robber all the money in the cash register.

The robber then quickly fled the store in an unknown direction.

The store clerk then notified police, who arrived quickly and checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. A K-9 unit attended the scene and checked the area.



The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, light grey/blue Henley shirt, full black mask, clear safety style glasses, black gloves, dark track pants with diagonal zipper pockets, and black under armour runners with white trim on the soles.

Police urge area residents to check their own surveillance cameras and see if the suspect walked by or got into a vehicle nearby.



If you know the suspect or can help identify him, call the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).