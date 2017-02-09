

CTV Windsor





The LaSalle Police Service is launching an internal review of sexual assault investigations.

The review follows a Globe And Mail story that claimed LaSalle police had the second highest rate of unfounded sexual assault claims in the country.

Constable Harbinder Gill called the story "baseless."

The review will be conducted by the chief, deputy chief and two staff sergeants. It will focus on investigations done from 2012 to 2016.

Gill also tells CTV News they have already started to review complaints.