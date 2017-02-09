

Officers say they received a report a of a coyote sighting along a trail in LaSalle near the McNabb Avenue and Morton Drive area.

LaSalle Police say a person who wishes to remain anonymous reported their dog was attacked by two coyotes.

The dog survived the attack but had to be treated for some lacerations and other injuries by a veterinarian.

The trail user wanted to warn people of the potential danger and decided to share the information.

LaSalle Authorities say these animals may be looking for water sources and food sources, perhaps more outside of their normal areas.

They add it's important to remember, we co-exist with wildlife, and we are in their space just as much as they are in our space.

Trail users are encouraged to keep their dogs on a leash at all times and to clean up after their pets, as coyotes are attracted to the odor of feces.

As well, trail users beware that coyotes are most active at dawn, dusk and when it's dark.

In most cases, coyotes will keep their distance. But if a person encounters an aggressive coyote, they should follow these steps:

• Do not try to touch it.

• Back away while remaining calm.

• Do not turn your back or try to run.

• Make lots of noise — pop an umbrella, throw an object or shake keys — and wave your hands.

If the coyote poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, call 911. If you have returned home, you can call LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210 x 0 to report the incident. We assess all calls involving dangerous animals and work with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR). If we determine there is a danger to the public, we can ask MNR to catch/trap and remove the dangerous animal from the area.

You can also contact MNR directly at 1-800-667-1940 or visit their website for further information.

https://www.ontario.ca/page/preventing-and-managing-conflicts-coyotes-wolves-and-foxes