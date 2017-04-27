

LaSalle police issued a safety alert to parents on social media that their kids may be looking for a new drug dealer.

Police received confidential information that a lot of students are scrambling to get other sources/suppliers for drugs since their dealer’s arrest.

Officers say it extremely worrisome, as well as those involved in our children’s education and health care.

“Indications are that some are turning to other drugs, while some are struggling with withdrawal symptoms,” said the Facebook post.

Police say they are sharing this information with everyone to reduce risk and help parents devise some harm reduction plans.

Some of the things that parents should look for with respect to signs and symptoms of opioid misuse /addicts are: pinpoint eyes, slurred speech, nodding, use of cash advances/payday loans (18+), changes in friends, poor judgement, deceitful and secretive behavior/lying, irregular schedule, i.e. drop everything and leave home at irregular hours, sleeping excessively or at atypical times, noticeable increase in snoring, constipation, sudden mood changes (not just your typical teenage mood swings).

Parents should also know the signs of opioid withdrawal, which are:

•muscle aches

•restlessness

•anxiety

•lacrimation (eyes tearing up)

•runny nose

•excessive sweating

•inability to sleep

•yawning very often

For further information, please go to:

www.wechu.org/your-health/drugs-and-alcohol/where-get-help

Drug and Alcohol Helpline: 1-800-565-8603

www.drugandalcoholhelpline.ca