

CTV Windsor





LaSalle police are appealing to the public for information after two arson attempts near the pool area at Essex Golf and Country Club.

The first attempt came on July 27th when someone set fire to small wooden shed in the pool area. Evidence at the scene suggests the suspect(s) used a Molotov cocktail in order to set the fire.

The second incident took place on Saturday August 19th just before 4:30 a.m. when a fire was set in the female bathroom area. A gas can was recovered from inside the bathroom. The fire was extinguished quickly minimizing damage.

Evidence from the second incident leads police to believe that the person or persons responsible may have sustained burns to their hands or face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 519-969-5210.