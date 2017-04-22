

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





LaSalle Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect.

Police are looking for the man seen in this image from surveillance video. Investigators have not identified him yet but would like to speak with him in connection to the theft of wallet from a local resident's car on April 2nd.

In that incident, suspects who stole the wallet then went on a shopping spree at area gas stations.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers.