Featured
LaSalle Police asking for public's help to identify a suspect
LaSalle Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man seen in this photo released on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (courtesy: LaSalle Police)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:59PM EDT
LaSalle Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect.
Police are looking for the man seen in this image from surveillance video. Investigators have not identified him yet but would like to speak with him in connection to the theft of wallet from a local resident's car on April 2nd.
In that incident, suspects who stole the wallet then went on a shopping spree at area gas stations.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- More fatalities occurring on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails
- Windsor activists join a March for Science taking place on six continents
- LaSalle man charged with child luring and other offences involving teen girls
- Tilbury man wins $26 million in Lotto Max
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to test for Zika