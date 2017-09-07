

The Town of LaSalle has arranged for an extra garbage pick-up to assist residents who were affected by flooding last week.

Arrangements have been made with a third-party contractor, separate from WDS, to complete the extra collection.

The free curbside collection will take place on Monday, Sept. 11, and will collect only flood damaged materials.

All regular household garbage should be left at the curb for regular garbage collection.

This collection will take place only in the areas of LaSalle that were affected by the recent flooding.

To ensure that your area is included in the pick-up, please report your flooding incident to the Public Works Department at 519-969-4143 by Friday, Sept. 8.

Depending on the amount of flood damaged materials to be picked-up, an additional collection day may be scheduled next week.