LaSalle Minor Hockey Association retiring jersey of late player
This photo of Nick Dyer was posted on the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association website with the news that the teenager had passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Photo: LMHA)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 4:57PM EST
The LaSalle Minor Hockey Association is retiring Nick Dyer's jersey number.
Dyer, 16, passed away after a crash this March. He was one of four teens in a car that caught fire after it crashed on Concession 4 Road North.
He was a long-time hockey player in LaSalle.
The 17-year-old driver is charged with careless driving.