

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have put a 47-year-old LaSalle man on its most wanted list following a $1-million scam with solar panels.

Michael Levesque has an outstanding warrant and police have been unable to locate his whereabouts.

Several residents who agreed to install solar panels under the provincial feed and tariff program complained to authorities in November of 2015.

Police say some of those projects never began, or weren't completed and victims say they were defrauded by a total amount of about $1 million.

Police ask anyone with information to notify them Crime Stoppers.