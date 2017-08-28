

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle has a new mass notification system for emergency situations.

LaSalle Fire Chief Dave Sutton tells CTV Windsor the new alert system is live now.

“It replaces another system that we had been using but with advancements in technology this one is a lot more robust," says Sutton.

Residents can sign up online and indicate how they would like to be alerted, should an emergency occur.

They can receive a notice by home phone, cell phone or email.

The system will be used only for major emergencies.

"It could be for flooding situations, it could be large scale fires where there are special instructions,” says Sutton. “It allows us to focus on a couple of particular blocks."