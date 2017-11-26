

CTV Windsor





A local youth centre says it’s at a crisis point and needs financial help to keep the doors open.

The LaSalle Hangout for Youth says its resources are depleted.

“The centre is completely run by volunteers and survives through personal and financial donations. We are now in a position where we must reach out for donations to pay for the rent...and for the daily expenses such as internet, phone, meals, and program supplies,” officials say in a release.

“We ask to help make it possible for us to keep our doors open for next year through a donation and by encouraging others in the community to do likewise.”

The LaSalle Hangout for Youth was created in 2015 with a vision and mission to provide an accessible, safe space for the youth in the Town of LaSalle to come together.

The space provides the opportunity for youth to congregate with peers, receive something to eat, complete homework with the help of volunteers and reach out for support from a Registered Social Worker if needed.

“Our success through the number of youth serviced at the LHFY has exhausted our resources which has brought us to a financial crisis.”