A LaSalle couple, stranded in St. Maarten because of Hurricane Irma, is coming home.

Lacey Cranston says her parents, Darrell and Debbie Sheppy, will arrive in Toronto Monday night after they were stranded at Princess Juliana International Airport on the weekend.

“My parents have boarding passes in hand and are coming home” said an emotional Cranston during an interview with CTV News from her home in Kingston. “It’s fantastic.”

Cranston says her parents were on holiday at Oyster Bay Beach Resort and were the only people out of 148 guests to be left at the resort on the weekend. The other 146 guests were evacuated.

Cranston claims the reason they were not allowed to leave is the Canadian government did not provide an evacuation plans, while the French, Dutch and U.S. militaries evacuated their citizens.

Cranston says her parents were then moved to the airport by resort staff because gunshots were fired at the hotel, and resort staff deemed it unsafe for them to remain there.

“They were dropped off at the airport and told their best hope for getting home was to remain at the airport,” says Cranston. But her parents connected with other Canadians who allowed them to stay in an apartment Sunday night.

The massive storm directly hit the island -- which is divided between the French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten -- early Wednesday, damaging its airport and leaving thousands of tourists and locals unable to escape. The devastation caused by the hurricane was followed by widespread looting and robberies.

Cranston admits she was worried about her parents, who “received three 500 millilitre bottles of water over a 15-hour period.”

Cranston also points out her father has a heart condition and an artificial valve.

“He will run out of medication by the end of the week,” worries Cranston. “His medication requires food in order to be properly absorbed.”

Another Windsor native is back home from St. Maarten.

Alec Raniwsky, 24, is a student at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He managed to flee the island last Monday, less than 48 hours after Irma hit.

Raniwsky tells CTV Windsor he flew to Panama and then to Montreal, before he boarded a train back home to Windsor.

Raniwsky was among several students pressuring the Canadian government to help rescue other students who remained on the island.

He says flights were able to bring the remaining 140 students and faculty home on Monday.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says rescuing Canadians stranded by Irma is a “top priority,” amid criticism of how Ottawa has been handling the situation.

“We are working hard to get a lot of people home today,” Freeland said at a government briefing Monday.

She said some rescue flights were headed to Turks and Caicos Monday to bring Canadians back.

“This is a truly difficult, truly frightening situation,” Freeland said. “Our top priority is focusing on those Canadians and getting them home.”