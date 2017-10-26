

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is considering going with a full-time fire service instead of part-time volunteers.

The review was ordered after residents complained about a planned secondary fire hall in their neighbourhood near John Dupuis Park.

Mayor Ken Antaya says the station would have helped with coverage and response times for their volunteer service.

A full-time department could result in a 10 per cent tax hike, but it also means the second station could be built on the outskirts of town.

“Council is going to have to determine the direction we’re going to go in relation to the need in the community to maintain its safety and how we balance that financially” says Antaya.

A report on the issue is expected to be available to council during budget deliberations in December.