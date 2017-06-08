A giant seven-foot tall teddy bear will be in Windsor and Chatham on Friday.

The Ontario Health Coalition is touring the teddy bear across the province to raise awareness about the threat of health care privatization.

The bear is visiting 20 communities as part of the “We Can’t Bear to Lose Medicare” campaign.

"Canada's public health care system is under threat by private profits-seeking clinics that want to be able to bill OHIP for tests and surgeries and bill patients hundreds or even thousands of dollars as well" said Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition.

"User fees for medically-needed hospital and physician care are unlawful under the Canada Health Act" adds Mehra. "We are drawing attention to this, explaining to patients their rights, and pushing back against the takeover of non-profit and public hospitals by private for-profit corporations."

The Coalition says in some other provinces like British Columbia and Quebec, private clinics are charging extra user fees for patients and launching court challenges against laws meant to protect patients from those charges.

On Friday, the seven-foot tall teddy bear will be on display outside Windsor City Hall at 10:30 a.m. and in Chatham at King Street and the 5th Street bridge at 2:30 p.m.

The giant bear will also be in Wallaceburg at Fountain Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday.