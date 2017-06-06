Featured
Large water main break closes road near Kingsville
A road closed sign is seen in Mulmur May 24, 2014 as police investigate a serious motorcycle crash. (Don Wright / CTV Barrie)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 7:59AM EDT
Provincial Police say a large water main break has closed Country Road 20 near Kingsville.
A this point it is not clear how extensive the damage is, or how long the closure will be in place.
County Road 20 is closed between County Road 45 and County Road 31.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.