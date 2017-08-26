

CTV Windsor





Several crews were called to a large fire on Bruce Avenue in Windsor early Saturday morning.

No word on injuries or the cause of the residential fire at 1591 Bruce Avenue but an investigation is underway.

Crews were on scene around 4 a.m. and saw smoke coming from both floors of the two-storey home.

Adjacent homes were inspected for damage as well.

Some firefighters stayed on scene after the blaze was extinguished to ensure hot spots didn’t flare up.