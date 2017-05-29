Featured
‘Large natural gas leak’ causes homes to be evacuated in Amherstburg
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 9:46AM EDT
Amherstburg Fire Department officials say they are on scene of ‘large natural gas leak’ on Fort Malden property on Laird.
Homes across from and north of the Fort are being evacuated.
The Contractor hit a two-inch natural gas line on the Fort Malden property.
Union Gas is attending.
