About 50 people protested the return of Dean Lapierre as President of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association.

For the first time since his suspension, Lapierre chaired the annual general meeting for the minor hockey group on Tuesday night at Average Joe’s restaurant on Lauzon Rd.

He closed the meeting by reading a prepared statement where he apologized for derogatory remarks he made on Facebook.

Lapierre wrote "good u dumb bitches" on his Facebook page back in January when referencing Canadian women held up at the American border when trying to join women's marches in the U.S.

Here is a copy of Lapierre’s apology;

In the latter part of January 2017 I made some comments on social media that were totally inappropriate and should have never happened. I was under the mistaken belief that what I said on social media was okay but clearly it is not the case.

I know that I offended many people. I did not intend to hurt anyone and at the time I did not understand the impact that it has on some groups of people. I have spoken to many people, many of whom are professionals and I now have an appreciation of people’s perspectives and opinions. I now believe that any kind of inappropriate behaviour for any reason is unacceptable and that everyone deserves the right to be treated with respect, not only on social media but anywhere else.

I also understand that as the President of the Windsor Minor Hockey that I am held to a high standard within the community and that what I say and do in my private life impacts on the Windsor Minor Hockey Association.

During my suspension, I have had a chance to reflect on my actions and have taken steps to correct my behaviour. I want to apologize for the hurt that I have caused. I know that I am not perfect and have made mistakes. I can assure you that this will never happen again.

But there are several people in the community who are unhappy that Lapierre is back as President of the minor hockey group.

Pat Papadeas took part in the march in the U.S in January, and also took part in the protest on Tuesday night.

She tells CTV Windsor they will campaign against the minor hockey group.

“We will take our message to sponsors to say are you complicit in paying this organization for this leadership to continue” says Papadeas.

“We think the problem and the harm to children is right here as this group allows this kind of conduct and messaging to continue” adds Papadeas.

Unifor Local 444 pulled its sponsorship of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association earlier this year as a result of Lapierre's comments.

Members of Windsor’s labour community also took part in the protest Tuesday night.