Featured
Lambton Kent District School Board trustees to vote on John N. Given school
An empty classroom is shown in this undated file photograph. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 4:25PM EDT
Trustees with the Lambton Kent District School Board will vote on Tuesday to close John N. Given Public School.
The recommendation is to close John N. Given at the end of June 2018.
Grade 7 and 8 French Immersion students would relocate to McNaughton Avenue Public School in September 2017.
Kindergarten to Grade 8 English students would move to Tecumseh Public School for September 2018.
Trustees will also vote on a recommendation to create an ad hoc naming committee for the consolidated Tecumseh Public School and John N. Given Public School.
The board meeting for the Chatham Elementary Schools Pupil Accommodation Review will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chatham Regional Education Centre.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Emergency responders asking residents to be prepared
- Canadian Hearing Society and union reach tentative deal
- Lambton Kent District School Board trustees to vote on John N. Given school
- Two more people arrested in alleged forcible confinement incident
- Windsor man arrested for allegedly firing gun in vehicle