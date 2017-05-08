

CTV Windsor





Trustees with the Lambton Kent District School Board will vote on Tuesday to close John N. Given Public School.

The recommendation is to close John N. Given at the end of June 2018.

Grade 7 and 8 French Immersion students would relocate to McNaughton Avenue Public School in September 2017.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 English students would move to Tecumseh Public School for September 2018.

Trustees will also vote on a recommendation to create an ad hoc naming committee for the consolidated Tecumseh Public School and John N. Given Public School.

The board meeting for the Chatham Elementary Schools Pupil Accommodation Review will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chatham Regional Education Centre.