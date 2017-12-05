

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Lakeshore woman is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash.

Essex County OPP were called to the crash around 5 a.m. Tuesday at County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road in Lakeshore.

A black Ford SUV, driven by the woman, left the roadway and struck a steel guard rail and a traffic light pole.

OPP officers say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Alisha Dezeure, 21, of Lakeshore will appear in a Windsor court on Dec. 19, charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

Her driver's licence has been suspended and her vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

There were no injuries reported.