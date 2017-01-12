Featured
Lakeshore woman facing impaired charges after driving into cable box: OPP
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:53AM EST
A 46-year-old Lakeshore woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she struck a cable box and drove off.
On Wednesday, at 3 p.m., Essex County OPP officers were dispatched to a crash on Shoreline Avenue in Lakeshore.
It was reported that a white Sport Utility Vehicle had struck a cable box and left the scene.
A short time later an OPP officer located and stopped the suspect vehicle.
Police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.
Bonnie Prieur, 46, of Lakeshore, will appear in a Windsor court on Feb. 2, 2017 to answer to charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driver motor vehicle, exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol.
