Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old Lakeshore youth has been charged with stunt driving for going 80 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

An officer was conducting traffic enforcement in Lakeshore on Monday at 10 p.m.

The officer observed an eastbound vehicle travelling visually in excess of the speed limit and stopped the driver in the area of Lakeshore Road 229 after recording speeds of more than 80 kilometers per hour over the posted limit.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.