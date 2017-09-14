

Lakeshore council is reinstating the municipality's residential backwater valve subsidy program.

The decision was made after some residents reported basement flooding after last month's rain storm.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and flooding many homes.

The subsidy program will provide funding towards the installation of a sanitary backwater valve within a home.

Council is expected to determine amounts and limits and other details at the next council meeting on Sept. 26.