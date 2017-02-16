

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery in Lakeshore.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Royal Oasis Pharmacy in the 400 block of Advance Boulevard on Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m.

Police say a lone male entered the pharmacy wearing a black backpack and demanded cash and narcotics from pharmacy employees.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'11" tall, 170 lbs, with a thin build.

The man wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and dark coloured gloves.

The suspect left the pharmacy with a minimal amount of narcotics and cash.