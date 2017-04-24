Featured
Lakeshore motorcyclist dies following crash in Kingsville
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 6:27PM EDT
A 57-year-old Lakeshore man has succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Kingsville.
Police say Paul Thompson was driving a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle collision on April 9.
Thompson was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Essex County Road 27 and North Talbot Road when he was involved in a collision with a Ford passenger vehicle.
Thompson’s passenger sustained serious injuries from the collision and the driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
