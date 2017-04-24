

CTV Windsor





A 57-year-old Lakeshore man has succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Kingsville.

Police say Paul Thompson was driving a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle collision on April 9.

Thompson was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Essex County Road 27 and North Talbot Road when he was involved in a collision with a Ford passenger vehicle.

Thompson’s passenger sustained serious injuries from the collision and the driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing.