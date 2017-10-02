

CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old Lakeshore man is facing impaired driving charges after a fiery crash on Saturday.

The two-vehicle collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Essex County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

A passerby, Marc Badour, is being called a hero for his actions shortly after the crash.

Badour was driving to work on County Road 22 when out of the corner of his eye he spotted flames. He made a u-turn and sprung into action.

Badour says when he passed two cars on the side of the road after one was supposedly rear ended. He says out of the corner of his eye he saw flames and immediately went to help the stunned driver.

"Yeah he was in the car he was looking straight ahead, holding onto the wheel tightly I would assume in shock from the airbags," says Badour.

"So I tried to open the door, it was a little jammed. After a few pulls I finally got it open and pulled him out and brought him over to my truck and that's about it."

Badour says a trucker with Chrysler showed up and helped too.

He says police, fire and EMS arrived soon after.

Police say the 23-year-old Lakeshore man exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Jacob Roszel, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding 80 Milligrams of blood alcohol content. He will appear in a Windsor courtroom on Oct. 26 to answer to the charges.