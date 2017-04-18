

CTV Windsor





The Town of Lakeshore is holding its last series open houses on its parks master plan.

The plan was developed following public consultation with residents and local sports organizations.

Some of the suggestions included more trees, access to water for kayaking and designated areas to play cricket.

The open house goes until 8 p.m. tonight at the Libro Community Centre in Woodslee.

Meetings are also scheduled for the Atlas Community Centre on Wednesday and Comber Community Centre on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. for both nights.

It's the last chance for input before a final draft is presented to council.