It was an emotional day in court for a father from Lakeshore, charged in a crash that killed two of his children.

Andrew Williams, 31, took the stand in Superior Court Thursday, recalling the tragic day his minivan was hit by a CP freight train.

Williams was visibly shaken as he described exactly what happened on June 10, 2012, taking several moments to wipe away tears from his face.

The crash claimed the lives of his 3-year-old and 6-year-old daughters, and his two other children in the van were injured.

On the day of the crash, Williams said he took the children to breakfast to give his wife a break.

On the ride home, Williams testified he took a detour on Strong Road and that is when his minivan was hit by the train.

Williams claimed he never saw the train until it was too late.

“As soon as I heard the noise, I leaned back to the kids. I can't remember anything else after getting hit by the train” he testified.

Williams attributes his lack of memory to the brain injury he suffered from the crash.

Williams has pled not guilty to all seven charges against him, including criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

The trial resumes Friday when Williams' lawyer Laura Joy will present a charter application to review evidence she alleges was not preserved by CP rail.