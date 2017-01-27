

Lakeshore father Andrew Williams has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and not guilty of criminal negligence related to a crash that killed two of his children.

Justice Kirk Monroe told the court his decision on Friday.

On June 10, 2012, the minivan driven by Williams was involved in a collision with a Canadian Pacific railway train on Strong Road in Lakeshore.

The crash killed 6-year-old Wynter and 3-year-old Brooklyn. Williams himself was hurt, along with his two other children.

A motion to stay the charges was dismissed.

On Friday, the judge was rehashing the Crown's five claims of lost or destroyed evidence.

