Lakeshore father found guilty of dangerous driving causing death
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 4:35PM EST
Lakeshore father Andrew Williams has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and not guilty of criminal negligence related to a crash that killed two of his children.
Justice Kirk Monroe told the court his decision on Friday.
On June 10, 2012, the minivan driven by Williams was involved in a collision with a Canadian Pacific railway train on Strong Road in Lakeshore.
The crash killed 6-year-old Wynter and 3-year-old Brooklyn. Williams himself was hurt, along with his two other children.
A motion to stay the charges was dismissed.
On Friday, the judge was rehashing the Crown's five claims of lost or destroyed evidence.
CTV's Stefanie Masotti has details from the courtroom:
