Lakeshore father facing charges in fatal van-train crash to take stand tomorrow
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 4:05PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 6:48PM EST
A Lakeshore father facing charges after a fatal van-train crash is expected to take the stand on Thursday.
Andrew Williams' lawyer argued there's not enough evidence to place him at fault, but the judge dismissed the motion on Wednesday.
Williams was driving a minivan with his four children when it was struck by a CP freight train east of Windsor.
His 3-year-old and 6-year-old daughters were killed in the crash, two other children were injured.
Williams has pled not guilty to all seven charges against him, including criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.
The trial started on Dec. 5.
