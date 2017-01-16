Featured
Lakeshore councillor wants town to look at beet juice instead of salt
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 16, 2017
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:42PM EST
The salt is already in place on the roads throughout Lakeshore, but one councillor thinks there could be a better and cheaper way to keep the ice off the roads.
Steven Wilder has asked Lakeshore staff to run the numbers on bringing beet juice brine to their fleet.
“It’s more environmentally friendly, certainly reduces the amount of salt required, its less corrosive to metal, on bridges and cars,” says Wilder.
Wilder says a 30 per cent reduction in the use of salt, given the varying price of salt on an annual basis, could be a huge savings on its own.
He says his research has indicated applying beet brine instead of salt could save $11,000.
Wilder only just asked administration to crunch the numbers, so he's not expecting a decision on beet juice brine this winter.
The Lakeshore Municipal Office shown in this file photo in Lakeshore, Ont., Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Adam Ward / CTV Windsor)
