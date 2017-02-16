

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore company is getting a major investment from the federal government.

Astrex Inc. of Lakeshore will receive a repayable contribution of up to $17 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency's (FedDev Ontario) Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced funding totalling $18.2 million for Astrex and an Ottawa company on Thursday.

"The investments made today in Astrex and GBatteries will lead to new products and services that are more energy efficient, emit lower carbon emissions and promote healthier communities,” says Bains. “The investments will give middle-class Canadians working in the auto sector the opportunity to design and build the cars of the future.”

The investment will enable Astrex, a manufacturer of auto parts, to establish a facility that produces lightweight, high-strength aluminum components. The parts manufactured at this plant will reduce fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions.

The company plans to create 62 new full-time jobs this year and an additional 24 jobs in the next two years as a result of the federal investment.

The two Canadian companies, have developed innovations that have the potential to make cars lighter, more fuel efficient and, in the case of electric cars, better performing due to a longer battery life.

Another $1.2 million in a non-repayable contribution will go to GBatteries Energy Canada Inc. of Ottawa.