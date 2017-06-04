

CTV Windsor





Workers at Heligear-Northstar are now on strike.

Of the members who went to Sunday’s ratification meeting, 51 per cent voted against a tentative deal.

Unifor Local 444 represents the 60 employees who work at the Lakeshore plant.

Heligear-Northstar makes precision gears and shafts for the aircraft industry.

Within hours of rejecting the contract a picket line went up at the factory on East Pike Creek road.

Local 444 President Dino Chiodo says the contract included job security language, paid day off on the workers' birthday and a new 2 per cent matching provision in the pension plan.