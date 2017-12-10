

CTV Windsor





Taxes will be going up in Lakeshore, but not as much as originally expected.

Lakeshores planned a 2.7% tax-bump in 2018 but Mayor Tom Bain says the town's final budget passed Friday night with a 2.2% increase.

The municipality currently has one of the lowest tax-rates in Essex County, but Bain says an increase is needed if the town wants to continue to grow.

He says the lower rate was at the expense of two-new-positions the town won't be introducing next year.

"The hiring of a Deputy Treasurer, and also a Director of Legal Affairs," Bain says. "Unfortunately both of those positions were turned down by council."

Expenditures run around $38-million in 2018 with a heavy focus on infrastructure, according to Bain.

"Infrastructure programs, paving gravel roads to tar and chip," he says. "We tried to do a little bit in the area of sewer lines and water lines."

He's confident residents will see value in any extra-cash ponied up for Lakeshore's development in 2018.

"New walking paths all the way from the Atlas Tube Centre back to Puce Rd., which is a completion of a walking trail of 5km," says Bain. "We feel we have excellent programs inside and now we're beginning to focus more on the outside. "

The new rate will add $53 in property tax on a $200,000 home for 2018, according to Bain.