Lady Gaga announces world tour with stops in Toronto, Detroit
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 10:03AM EST
HOUSTON -- Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer in Vancouver.
Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.
Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park.
The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and stops in Toronto (Sept. 6), Detroit (Nov. 7), Edmonton (Aug. 3) and Montreal (Sept. 4). It wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.
Lady Gaga has announced the tour dates of her upcoming Joanne world tour! https://t.co/ouIWCxYKOd pic.twitter.com/mGcclIqGd3— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017
