

Rich Garton





One person is in custody following a playground fire at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.

Crews arrived shortly before 6:00 p.m. to find eight-foot high-flames covering the rubberized base of the playground.

Tecumseh fire fighters quickly doused the fire, leaving a thick, black smoke hanging in the air.

Police confirm an individual is in custody, believed to have been involved in the daylight blaze.

Dedicated in 2004, the Rotary Centennial Playgroundwas once fully accessible – but officials say it is now destroyed.

"The director from the parks was here earlier, and he said it's a significant amount of money to have this replaced,” says Capt. Larry Morand of Tecumseh Fire and Rescue.

“I would think for safety reasons, it would have to be totally redone, because you're talking children on play equipment, so you want to be sure it's safe."

Town of Tecumseh officials believe losses could easily top 400-thousand dollars.