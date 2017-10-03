

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect following a convenience store robbery in east Windsor.

Officers were called to the Mac's store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road on Tuesday at 4:40 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store wearing a white goalie mask and approached the employee at the front counter.

Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash money.

The suspect fled the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen going southbound.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect male is described as a man, slim build, 5'10-6'0, wearing a beige wind breaker with the hood up, khaki pants, black shoes and a white goalie mask covering his face.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene and the Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.