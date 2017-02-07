Featured
Knife-point car theft investigated by Windsor police
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 9:35AM EST
One person is in hospital after a knife-point car theft on Askin Avenue.
Windsor police are investigating the incident that took place in the 1200 block of Askin.
The vehicle is a blue four-door Pontiac Wave with Ontario licence plate 157 NOJ.
Police say do not approach if you see it, but call 911.
The suspect is described as a white man,5’8”,unshaven, with neck tattoos. He was wearing a black jacket, tanned long sleeve shirt and grey pants.
