Provincial police are looking for a 48-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend several times.

Officers were called to Sturgeon Meadows Avenue in Leamington on Wednesday at 9:50 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 34-year-old woman suffering from wounds to her neck and hands. She was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the residence in a vehicle prior to police arrival and the vehicle has since been located in Leamington.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mitchell Baker, 48, of Leamington, for aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Baker is a black, 5-foot-6 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with receding black hair.

The OPP’s major crime unit and Forensic Identification and Photographic Services Section are assisting with this ongoing investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident or of the whereabouts of Mitchell BAKER should immediately contact the Leamington OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.