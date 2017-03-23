

CTV Windsor





Provincial police say they received a report of an impaired taxi driver in Leamington around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

A paying passenger in an Aqua Taxi told a third party that she believed her driver was intoxicated after her ride.

Officers stopped a blue Dodge on Sherk Street near Oak Street.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Salvador Bran has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol.

Bran has an April 20 court date in Leamington to answer the charges.

His license has been suspended and the cab has been impounded.