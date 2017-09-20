

CTV Windsor





A 22-year-old Kingsville man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he crashed into a curb on Mill Street.

Essex County OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Kingsville on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

A blue Chevrolet crashed into a curb on Mill Street East breaking the front right wheel assembly.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed, exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Eric Masse, 22, of Kingsville, is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol.

The accused's driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

He will appear in a Windsor court on Oct. 4.