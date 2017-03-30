

CTV Windsor





The Town of Kingsville has hired a new fire chief.

Charles (Chuck) Parsons will take over as chief on April 24th, 2017.

Chuck has held the position of deputy fire chief and fire chief with the Leamington Fire Department since 2001.

"I have been proud to serve the Municipality of Leamington and now I am excited to open a new chapter serving the residents of Kingsville,” said Parsons in a news release.

His responsibilities within the department included; public education, training, Community Emergency Management Coordinator, investigations and project management. Before joining the Leamington Fire Department, Chuck worked with the Grand Valley and District Fire Department as a Captain.

Chief Administrative Officer Peggy Van Mierlo-West says Parsons brings tremendous experience and leadership qualities to the Town of Kingsville.

“His demonstrated success as a Fire Chief speaks for itself, as he will be an invaluable addition to the fire department and senior leadership team,” says West.

Mayor Nelson Santos welcomes the announcement of the new leadership for Kingsville’s North & South Station Firefighting Team.

"Chief Parsons is a proven and respected leader that brings extensive knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to the communities of Kingsville,” says Santos.

“He is a familiar face to many of our firefighters who have established mutual respect for one another during mutual aid support and I am honoured to welcome him to the ranks of Kingsville's highly respected firefighting team.”

Former Kingsville fire chief Robert Kissner retired in February amid sexual assault charges.