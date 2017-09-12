Kingsville council fills vacant seat
John Dreidger has been appointed to fill the vacant council seat in Kingsville. (Courtesy Linda Driedger)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 3:25PM EDT
A candidate in the last municipal election says he'll accept the position of Kingsville councillor.
John Dreidger of Cottam was the next in line after the election of Sandy McIntyre in the Kingsville election in 2014.
McIntyre stepped down for personal reasons.
Council decided to appoint Dreidger at its regular meeting last night.
Mayor Nelson Santos says council was told an election would cost $55,000 for an eight-month term before voters return to the polls.