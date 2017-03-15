

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg’s Kings Navy Yard Park has been named as one of the Canada 150 Garden Experience as part of Canada’s sesquicentennial.

The Canadian Garden Council in collaboration with the Canadian Nursery Landscapes Association named 150 gardens awarded the designation.

“Canada has a long-standing garden culture,” said Alexander Reford, President of the Canadian Garden Council at the awards ceremony. “From First Nations gardens that were here long before settlers arrived, to the enormous variety of gardens that every culture has brought to this country since Confederation.”

More information about the designation awards can be found here.