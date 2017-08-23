

Jury deliberations continue in the murder trial of a Leamington man.

Andrew Cowan, 45, is accused of killing 53-year-old Edward Witt in a crash on Oct. 21, 2012.

Court heard Witt was a passenger in his pickup truck that was driven by Cowan at a top speed of 154 km/h when the truck went up a flower embankment and airborne, slamming into the second floor of a building in Leamington.

Cowan, who was best friends with Witt, has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

The defence claims both Cowan and Witt entered into a suicide pact, while the crown argues Cowan's decision to drive full speed into a building was "his plan and his alone."

The jury, consisting of ten women and two men, returned to court Wednesday morning and asked for a review of the testimony of three witnesses.

An audio recording of the testimony was played in court.

The jury also asked the judge for the definitions of first and second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.