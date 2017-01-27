Featured
Judgement expected in trial of Lakeshore father after van-train crash
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 1:03PM EST
A Lakeshore father facing charges in the deaths of his two children is back in Superior Court today.
Andrew Williams is charged with criminal negligence and dangerous driving after his van collided with a train.
The judge told the court his decision Friday will be lengthy.
A motion to stay the charges has been dismissed.
On June 10, 2012, the minivan driven by Williams was involved in a collision with a Canadian Pacific railway train on Strong Road in Lakeshore.
The crash killed 6-year-old Wynter and 3-year-old Brooklyn. Williams himself was hurt, along with his two other children.
The judge is rehashing the Crown's five claims of lost or destroyed evidence.
